Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN accuses IDF 'deliberately' targeting UNIFIL infrastructure in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The United Nations Office at Geneva complained on Monday morning that Israeli forces in Lebanon had “deliberately” targeted a UNIFIL watchtower and fence.

“Yet again, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” UNIFIL stated. 

Israeli officials have repeatedly requested that UNIFIL evacuate, along with civilians, areas of southern Lebanon as they battle against the Hezbollah terror group which engrained itself close to Israel’s northern border. 

Hezbollah began launching drone and rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and military sites on October 8, a day after Hamas’s massacre in southern Israel. As a result, much of Israel’s northern communities have been evacuated. 

Israel tells US conditions for end of war with Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 07:11 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Nahariya on Monday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 06:25 AM
Siren tests on Monday morning in various West Bank communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 06:10 AM
Former President Donald Trump describes US-Saudi relations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 03:08 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits San Juan in Argentina, EMSC says
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 02:10 AM
IDF intercepts drone in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 02:03 AM
IAF intercept hostile drone over Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 11:16 PM
American THAAD system operational in Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 10:11 PM
Israel conducts airstrikes in Dahieh, southern Beirut - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 09:51 PM
UNIFIL says Israeli army demolished watchtower and fence at UN site
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 09:29 PM
Trump said he had a very nice call with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 08:05 PM
WHO says it has certified Egypt as malaria free
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 08:02 PM
Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar meets with Egyptian Intelligence Head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 06:26 PM
IDF shoots down drone smuggling weapons from Egypt into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 05:34 PM
US Secretary of State Blinken expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 04:58 PM