UN accuses IDF 'deliberately' targeting UNIFIL infrastructure in Lebanon

The United Nations Office at Geneva complained on Monday morning that Israeli forces in Lebanon had “deliberately” targeted a UNIFIL watchtower and fence.

“Yet again, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” UNIFIL stated.

Israeli officials have repeatedly requested that UNIFIL evacuate, along with civilians, areas of southern Lebanon as they battle against the Hezbollah terror group which engrained itself close to Israel’s northern border.

Hezbollah began launching drone and rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and military sites on October 8, a day after Hamas’s massacre in southern Israel. As a result, much of Israel’s northern communities have been evacuated.