Hezbollah affiliated media station building struck in Beirut - report

By MAARIV
Updated: OCTOBER 23, 2024 21:46

The IDF reportedly attacked a building belonging to Hezbollah-affiliated media in the southern area of Beirut, near the former Iranian embassy, Israeli media reported on Wednesday night, citing Lebanese media sources.

Lebanese media reported that the strike targeted an apartment on the second floor of a building and was targeting the office of Al-Mayadeen TV, a channel affiliated with Hezbollah.

