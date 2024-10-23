Hezbollah affiliated media station building struck in Beirut - report

The IDF reportedly attacked a building belonging to Hezbollah-affiliated media in the southern area of Beirut, near the former Iranian embassy, Israeli media reported on Wednesday night, citing Lebanese media sources.

Initial reports coming in that #Israel struck an apartment building near #Iran's regime's embassy in Beirut. Follows reports that Israel’s investigation into the strike on Netanyahu's home found that Iranian embassy officials in Beirut were also involved in the attack. pic.twitter.com/OPnoNnhn4M — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) October 23, 2024

Lebanese media reported that the strike targeted an apartment on the second floor of a building and was targeting the office of Al-Mayadeen TV, a channel affiliated with Hezbollah.