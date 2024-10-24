Sri Lankan police arrest two suspects for allegedly planning attack on Israeli tourism spot

Sri Lankan police arrested two suspects on Thursday under the suspicion that they were planning a terror attack on tourist spots frequented by Israeli citizens in Arugam Bay area, BBC News reported.

A day earlier, Israeli citizens were warned by Israel's national security council to immediately leave some tourist areas in southern Sri Lanka over the threat of a possible terrorist attack.

Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya reported that foreign intelligence warned Sri Lankan authorities on October 7 of plans to attack foreign nations.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Nihal Talduwa said during a briefing that there is a building which Israeli citizens are staying in the Arugam Bay area, which would have likely been the target of an attack.

"There is a building in the Arugambe area that has been established by the Israelis. A hall-like place. In general, the areas of Arugambe and Pothuvil have attracted the attention of Israelis because of their strong interest in surfing,'' Talduwa said. "In the last few days, we have received information that there may be some danger to the Israelis here. Due to this, according to the instructions of the Senior DIG in charge of the Eastern Province, roadblocks were used in that area and people and vehicles were checked recently.