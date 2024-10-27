Dozens wounded after ramming terror attack in Glilot area, six in serious condition

Some 37 people were wounded to various degrees after a truck rammed into a bus stop near Glilot in central Israel on Sunday, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Sunday.

One person was in critical condition, according to the Sourasky Medical Center. MDA added that paramedics treated six seriously wounded and five moderately wounded individuals.

Some 20 people had also sustained light wounds, while four people suffered from anxiety and were treated by medics, MDA said, adding that the majority of casualties were adults.

Civilians who were on-scene had shot at the truck driver and thwarted him, the police stated.

Police noted that according to a preliminary examination, a bus had stopped near a bus stop in the area, after which the truck rammed into the bus and the people who were standing at the bus stop. 630380 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

According to Israeli media, police were treating the incident as a terror attack.

Paramedics report from the scene

United Hatzalah volunteer paramedics Aharon Yaakobson, who was nearby and arrived first at the scene, paramedics Yaron Schiff, Eliyah Tubul, and Yair Porush reported, "It was a difficult scene with a truck, a bus, and pedestrians. We provided initial treatment at the scene to over 20 people (at this stage) who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

"Some of them were rescued by fire crews in serious condition after being trapped under the truck. Members of United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit also provided assistance at the scene to several people who suffered from emotional shock".

Emergency services are currently seeking blood donations to help treat the wounded, according to Channel 12.

An information center for families to locate victims will be opened in the Sourasky Medical Center, which can be contacted by dialling 1255133.

Police stated that large forces were being deployed to the area and asked that drivers divert their routes from the area.

This is a developing story.