IDF announces two fallen soldiers in Gaza Strip, Lebanon

The IDF announced the death of two soldiers, Warrant Officer (res.) Shaul Moyal, and Staff Sergeant Malachi Yehuda Harari,on Sunday.

Warrant Officer (res.) Moyal, aged 47, from Karnei Shomron, a soldier in the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade (Alon), fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

Staff Sergeant Harari, aged 22, from Even Shmuel, a soldier in the Rotem Battalion, Givati Brigade, succumbed to his wounds after being severely injured on October 18, 2024, during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.