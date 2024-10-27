Jerusalem Post
IDF announces two fallen soldiers in Gaza Strip, Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF announced the death of two soldiers, Warrant Officer (res.) Shaul Moyal, and Staff Sergeant Malachi Yehuda Harari,on Sunday.

Warrant Officer (res.) Moyal, aged 47, from Karnei Shomron, a soldier in the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade (Alon), fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

Staff Sergeant Harari, aged 22, from Even Shmuel, a soldier in the Rotem Battalion, Givati Brigade, succumbed to his wounds after being severely injured on October 18, 2024, during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

UN Security Council expected to meet Monday over Israel's strike on Iran
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 04:50 PM
Smotrich will cause Palestinian economy to collapse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 04:40 PM
Five killed after alleged Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Lebanon - re
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 04:13 PM
Building in Nahariya damaged following rocket barrage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 03:25 PM
Protesters interrupt Netanyahu at ceremony for fallen Oct. 7 civilians
By EVE YOUNG
10/27/2024 02:46 PM
Israeli strike reported near Sidon in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 02:46 PM
Iran tells UN it reserves right to respond to Israel's strikes
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 02:41 PM
Herzog to Oct. 7 bereaved families: As president I apologize
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 02:39 PM
Israel's defense minister briefs US's Austin over Iran strikes
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 01:35 PM
Gallant: Hamas, Hezbollah no longer effective proxies for Iran
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 12:50 PM
Israel urges relocation of 14 Lebanese villages north of Awali River
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 12:36 PM
Attempted ramming attack in West Bank, attacker thwarted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 12:29 PM
If Israel proceeds in severing UNRWA ties, it may be suspended from UN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 11:56 AM
Three killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon - report
By REUTERS
10/27/2024 11:27 AM
American planes were ready to rescue Israeli pilots in case of emergency
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2024 08:40 AM