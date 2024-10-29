'A difficult scene': Hezbollah rocket kills Israeli Arab, wounds three children in northern Israel

The MDA confirmed that a man was killed by a Hezbollah rocket on Tuesday in Ma'alot-Tarshiha in the Galilee region.

24-year-old Israeli Arab Mohammad Naim was killed by a direct hit to his house in the northern city, Ynet reported. A total of 13 others were wounded in the rocket fire and are in light condition, including three children, Ynet also said, citing the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, including those suffering from anxiety.

"It was a difficult scene. There was a lot of destruction when we arrived and started searching the scene. There was an unconscious man with no pulse," MDA paramedic Gilad Ben Hamo said. "We gave him medical treatment, but his injury was too critical, and we had to pronounce him deceased.

עשרות שיגורים לאזור מעלות-תרשיחא, דיווחים על פגיעות בעיר@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/1e6dkd14MH — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 29, 2024

"MDA teams are providing treatment on scene to a number of victims with anxiety," he continued. He also said that a 13-year-old boy sustained shrapnel injuries to his lower limbs. Magen David Adom paramedics at the scene where an individual was wounded from shrapnel in northern Israel. September 27, 2024. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Further activities by Hezbollah on Tuesday

Around the time of the man's death, the IDF reported that between 10:37 and 10:39, about 50 rockets from Lebanon were fired into Israeli territory, which was the barrage where one of the rockets killed Naim.

Also, around the same time, Hezbollah announced Naim Qassem as the terrorist organization's new chief.