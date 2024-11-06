Global reactions pour in as Trump wins 2024 US presidential election

World leaders have begun to respond to the projected results of Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 United States presidential election, turning to social media and personal notes to the former president-turned-president-elect.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the UK-US relationship will "continue to prosper" in a statement congratulating President-Elect Donald Trump. "I look forward to working with Trump in the years ahead," he stated.

Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has openly endorsed Donald Trump's presidential bid, said early on Wednesday on his Facebook page about the US election: "on the way to a beautiful victory."

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday after the Republican claimed victory in the US presidential election.

"Congratulations, President Donald Trump," wrote Macron on social media platform X. He also noted that he is "ready to work together" as they had in his last term.

Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called Donald Trump the winner in the US presidential election, Russian state-run agency RIA said on Wednesday.

Secretary-General of NATO, Mark Rutte, wrote on X: "I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO."

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday after Fox News projected the Republican candidate's victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election.

"The United States is an important strategic partner for Austria. We look forward to further expanding and strengthening our transatlantic relations to successfully address global challenges together," wrote Nehammer on social media platform X.

Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Salvini, wrote on the same platform that Trump's win was a "victory for common sense, passion, and the future." He added a hashtag, #GODonaldGO

World leaders comment on outcome of election through personal-interest lens

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that a Donald Trump win in the US election would probably be bad news for Ukraine but said it was unclear how far Trump would be able to cut US financing for the war.

"Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers-on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organizations," Dmitry Medvedev, a senior security official, posted on his official Telegram account.

He stated that the Ukrainian authorities fell into the category of people Trump was likely not to want to spend too much money on. He suggested the Ukrainian leadership would be doing what it could to console itself if it was confirmed he had won.

"The question is how much Trump will be forced to give to the war. He's stubborn, but the system is stronger," said Medvedev. This comment did not keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from congratulating Donald Trump on Wednesday on his "impressive" victory.

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelenskiy said on X.

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele shared a photograph of himself meeting with Trump on X extending congratulatory remarks to the president-elect. "Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, Donald Trump," he wrote.

Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump May God bless and guide you. pic.twitter.com/kl1lr0Dwv4 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 6, 2024

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova instead turned to X to post a video of Harris reciting a psalm on the campaign trail, saying, "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning." Zakharova accompanied the video with a comment, "Hallelujah, I'll add on my own."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof congratulated Trump on his presidential win in a post on X. "I look forward to our close cooperation on the shared interests between the USA and the Netherlands."

This is a developing story.