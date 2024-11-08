IDF preparing opening of Kissufim crossing for transferring humanitarian aid to Gaza

The IDF is preparing to open the Kissufim crossing for aid entry into the Gaza Strip, a joint statement from the IDF and Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Friday.

The introduction of humanitarian aid through the Kissufim crossing was made possible following engineering work carried out in the area by the IDF Gaza Division's engineering unit, the Southern Command's engineering unit, and the Southern Brigade forces, the statement said.

The IDF built inspection facilities and infrastructure, as well as paved roads in both Israeli territory and Gaza, to allow for the transfer of aid to the southern Gaza Strip.