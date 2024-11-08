Jerusalem Post
US to allow American military contractors in Ukraine to maintain US weaponry there - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2024 22:03

In the remaining days of US President Joe Biden's time in White House, the Biden administration is set to lift a defacto ban on American military contractors helping maintain US weaponry in Ukraine, an informed official told CNN on Friday. 

The change in policy, approved before it was announced Donald Trump would be taking over the presidency, will allow the Pentagon to provide contracts to US companies for work inside Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded in 2022.

The ability to quickly repair and maintain weapons will benefit Kyiv as it continues to battle against Russian invasion.

It is unknown if Trump will continue the policy once he retakes presidency.



