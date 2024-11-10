Jerusalem Post
Dutch soccer team SV Werder Bremen sends message of support after Amsterdam attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Dutch soccer SV Werder Bremen sent a message of support and solidarity to the Jewish community only days after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were attacked in Amsterdam, Israel's national X/Twitter shared. 

The same team displayed a banner of murdered hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin last month, according to Ynet. "Hersh forever," the banner was captioned.

