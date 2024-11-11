Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF seizes ammunition hidden in internal coordinated Gaza convoy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF discovered ammunition hidden in a convoy traveling between north and south within Gaza during a security check on Monday, the military said in a Monday statement.

During the passage of a convoy coordinated with the international community, the IDF detected unusual movement and ordered the convoy to stop at a checkpoint on the humanitarian aid route for inspection.

Ammunition seized by the IDF, that was hidden in a convoy travelling from north to south in Gaza, November 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Ammunition seized by the IDF, that was hidden in a convoy travelling from north to south in Gaza, November 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

During the inspection, IDF troops discovered a bag containing ammunition for firearms. They swiftly arrested those involved, which included members of the convoy, and transferred them for further investigation. They also questioned members of the relevant organizations.

The IDF emphasized that "This was an internal convoy traveling inside the Gaza Strip from the north to the south, and not through the crossings designated for bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza."



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Israeli air force intercepts two Hezbollah drones in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 06:35 PM
Police, Airports to hold emergency readiness exercise on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 06:16 PM
IDF announces Maj. (res.) Itamar Levin Fridman fell northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 05:59 PM
Otzma Yehudit's Minister Wasserlauf to join security cabinet as observer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 04:22 PM
Swiss will not serve Tel Aviv until December 15
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 04:17 PM
New EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 04:09 PM
Smotrich: The time has come to apply Israeli sovereignty over West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 03:51 PM
Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir to step down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 02:00 PM
Former UK soldier accused of helping Iran pleads guilty to prison escape
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli FM claims progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks; Hezbollah says no proposals were received
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:40 PM
Initial reports of Israeli attack on Syria's Homs countryside, Syrian state news agency reports
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:04 PM
Kremlin says there was no Putin-Trump call
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 11:08 AM
WHO to convene emergency meeting on mpox on Nov. 22
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 10:36 AM
UK defence minister: We expect Trump to remain committed to Ukraine and NATO
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 09:53 AM
Trump to appoint former ICE director Tom Homan as country's border czar
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 06:40 AM