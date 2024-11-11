IDF seizes ammunition hidden in internal coordinated Gaza convoy

The IDF discovered ammunition hidden in a convoy traveling between north and south within Gaza during a security check on Monday, the military said in a Monday statement.

During the passage of a convoy coordinated with the international community, the IDF detected unusual movement and ordered the convoy to stop at a checkpoint on the humanitarian aid route for inspection.

Ammunition seized by the IDF, that was hidden in a convoy travelling from north to south in Gaza, November 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

During the inspection, IDF troops discovered a bag containing ammunition for firearms. They swiftly arrested those involved, which included members of the convoy, and transferred them for further investigation. They also questioned members of the relevant organizations.

The IDF emphasized that "This was an internal convoy traveling inside the Gaza Strip from the north to the south, and not through the crossings designated for bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza."