AG to Netanyahu: You must send 7000 Haredi draft orders to avoid breaking the law

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the issue of recruiting the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) to the army on Tuesday.

The announcement reads, "In response to inquiries, a summary of a discussion held today chaired by the Legal Adviser to the Government regarding the implementation of the ruling on the recruitment of Yeshiva members is attached. Immediate implementation of the security system's plan to send 7,000 draft orders starting on November 17, 2024, and throughout the coming months is required to comply with the law and the High Court of Justice ruling."