Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Families of American victims from Oct. 7 sue Iran for supporting Hamas attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Families of American victims from the October 7 Hamas attack have sued Iran, accusing it of supporting the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington DC, says Iran funded Hamas and supported other terrorist groups. The families included in the lawsuit documents seized from Hamas, including one showing a 2022 meeting where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar asked for $7 million a month from Iran’s IRGC to plan the attack.

The suit also points to the IRGC’s role in working with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump taps Brendan Carr for chairman of the FCC
By REUTERS
11/18/2024 02:36 AM
Eleven people dead, 48 wounded in IDF airstrike in Tyre
By MAARIV ONLINE
11/18/2024 02:21 AM
Following alerts in Eilat, IDF intercepts drone heading from east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2024 12:29 AM
‘Wing-to-shoulder’: Air Force Chief Tomer Bar visits Jabalya, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 09:26 PM
Airstrike on Beirut apartment, vehicle targets Hezbollah leader, 1 dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 09:03 PM
Around 1,500 killed in Bangladesh protests that ousted PM Hasina
By REUTERS
11/17/2024 07:04 PM
Ultra-Orthodox Bnei Brak demonstration halts traffic on Highway 4
By ALON HACHMON
11/17/2024 05:31 PM
Republican senator calls on House to share Matt Gaetz ethics report
By REUTERS
11/17/2024 05:20 PM
Mossad chief to present hostage deal plan at Sunday evening discussion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 03:49 PM
IAF intercepts rockets from Lebanon, others fall in open areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 11:42 AM
Mass evacuation after unexploded bomb discovered in Osnabrück, Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 11:12 AM
Roadside bomb kills three soldiers in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
11/17/2024 10:15 AM
IDF Arabic spox. calls for evacuation of Beirut areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 07:39 AM
Three suspects arrested for firing flares at prime minister's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 05:45 AM
Feldstein, additional suspect will remain in custody until 6 p.m.
By MAARIV
11/17/2024 02:19 AM