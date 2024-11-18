Families of American victims from Oct. 7 sue Iran for supporting Hamas attack

Families of American victims from the October 7 Hamas attack have sued Iran, accusing it of supporting the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington DC, says Iran funded Hamas and supported other terrorist groups. The families included in the lawsuit documents seized from Hamas, including one showing a 2022 meeting where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar asked for $7 million a month from Iran’s IRGC to plan the attack.

The suit also points to the IRGC’s role in working with Hamas and Hezbollah.