Drone intrusion sirens sound in Safed, Kiryat Shmona, other northern localities

Drone intrusion sirens were activated across the Upper Galilee on Tuesday following the identification of two drones crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel, the military said.

The drones did not cross into Israeli territory, and sirens were activated according to protocol, the IDF said.

Shortly after the sirens were activated, the Home Front Command announced that the incident had ended.

The Israel Air Force intercepted two additional drones that approached Israeli territory from Lebanon prior to entering Israel. As a result, no sirens were activated.