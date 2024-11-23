Jerusalem Post
Defense Minister Israel Katz condemns attempted attack on Central Command chief by settlers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Israel Katz condemned the attempted attack by Israeli settlers on IDF Central Command chief Major-General Avi Bluth on Friday night in Hebron in a statement on Saturday. 

Katz said, "I strongly condemn the severe attack on the Central Command Commander, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, and IDF officers by a group of rioters in Hebron."

"Harming IDF commanders and soldiers, who dedicate their lives to the security of Israel and its citizens, is an attack on the State of Israel as a whole. I expect law enforcement authorities to prosecute those involved in the incident without delay and call on the settlement leadership to unequivocally condemn such actions."

"The State of Israel will not tolerate any form of violence against its servicemen and women," Katz concluded. 

