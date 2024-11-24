Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes Hezbollah weapons-smuggling infrastructure near Syrian border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli air force struck Hezbollah infrastructure used to smuggle weapons from Syria into Lebanon on Saturday night, the IDF reported Sunday morning. 

The strike was conducted adjacent to the Jousieh border crossing in the northern Beqaa area, where the IDF reported Hezbollah has continuously smuggled Iranian weapons from Syria into Lebanon. 

IAF strike Hezbollah infrastructure used to smuggle Iranian weapons from Syria. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Jousieh Crossing is under the control of the Syrian regime and is operated by Syrian security forces, the military explained. The weapons reportedly enter the crossing and then are transferred by Hezbollah’s 4400 Unit.

