National Security Council releases new travel recommendations after Israeli murdered in UAE

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The National Security Council reminded Israelis on Sunday that the United Arab Emirates has a level three travel warning and non-essential travel to the Emirates is not recommended. 

The council recommended that Israelis in the UAE and in other level-three countries subscribe to alerts and take extra precautions in monitoring their surroundings.

Jews and Israelis are advised not to wear anything that would reveal themselves as such when in major cities or near demonstrations.

The updated alert came after the news that Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan was abducted and murdered in the UAE.

