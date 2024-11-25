'Horrific crime': White House condemns murder of Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan

The White House condemned on Sunday the murder of Chabad emissary to the United Arab Emirates Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE and our prayers are with his family, the Chabad-Lubavitch community, the broader Jewish community, and all who are mourning his loss," the statement read.

"This was a horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence," the White House added, noting it was working in coordination with Israeli authorities as well as those in the UAE.