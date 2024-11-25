Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Horrific crime': White House condemns murder of Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2024 01:30

The White House condemned on Sunday the murder of Chabad emissary to the United Arab Emirates Rabbi Zvi Kogan. 

"We condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE and our prayers are with his family, the Chabad-Lubavitch community, the broader Jewish community, and all who are mourning his loss," the statement read. 

"This was a horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence," the White House added, noting it was working in coordination with Israeli authorities as well as those in the UAE. 

Ukraine's drone attack sparks industrial fire in Russia's Kaluga
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 01:29 AM
IDF announces military exercise to take place in Eilat area on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 10:41 PM
Iran Embassy in UAE rejects Iran's involvement in Rabbi's murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 10:07 PM
Communications Minister Karhi: High Court should be abolished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 09:36 PM
Body of Israeli murdered in UAE to be repatriated to Israel Monday
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 09:11 PM
Medvedev suggests Russia would share Kremlin nuclear information
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 07:43 PM
Russia likely to name Darchiev as ambassador to Washington - Kommersant
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 06:51 PM
Resident of Ramallah arrested for holding materials supporting terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 06:13 PM
Herzog: We're at critical moment, everyday hostages are gone is failure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 05:43 PM
Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel, says adviser to Supreme Leader
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 05:13 PM
Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss trade, economic cooperation in phone cal
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 03:21 PM
EU's Borrell urges pressure on Israel, Hezbollah to accept US ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 01:09 PM
Sirens sound in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 12:55 PM
Jerusalem raises terror threat to Israelis in Thailand to level two
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 12:51 PM
Hezbollah says it launches first drone attack on Ashdod naval base
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 12:29 PM