Khamenei says Israeli leaders must be 'sentenced to death,' arrest warrants 'not enough'

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Monday that death sentences, rather than arrest warrants, should be issued for Israeli leaders.

"Netanyahu and the criminal leaders of this regime must be sentenced to death," Khamenei said.

His remarks came after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and former Hamas military wing chief Mohammad Deif.

"What the Zionist regime did in Gaza and Lebanon is not a victory, it is a war crime," Khamenei said in a speech that was quoted by Iranian state media IRNA. "Now, they have issued a warrant for their arrest. This is not enough."

יש להעמיד לדין את כל הקברניטים הפוליטיים והצבאיים של כנופיית הטרור הציונית הפושעת. — Khamenei.ir Hebrew (@Khamenei_Heb) November 23, 2024

Khamenei previously tweeted on Saturday to his X/Twitter account in Hebrew that "All the political and military leaders of the criminal Zionist terrorist gang must be prosecuted."