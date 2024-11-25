Khamenei says Israeli leaders must be 'sentenced to death,' arrest warrants 'not enough'

His remarks came after the ICC issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2024 10:47
IRAN’S SUPREME LEADER Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday. When former supreme leader Khomeini said, ‘We shall export our revolution to the whole world until the cry ‘There is no god but Allah’ resounds over the whole world,’ he meant it, the writer affirms. (photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Monday that death sentences, rather than arrest warrants, should be issued for Israeli leaders.

"Netanyahu and the criminal leaders of this regime must be sentenced to death," Khamenei said. 

His remarks came after the International Criminal Court  (ICC) issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and former Hamas military wing chief Mohammad Deif. 

"What the Zionist regime did in Gaza and Lebanon is not a victory, it is a war crime," Khamenei said in a speech that was quoted by Iranian state media IRNA. "Now, they have issued a warrant for their arrest. This is not enough."

Khamenei previously tweeted on Saturday to his X/Twitter account in Hebrew that "All the political and military leaders of the criminal Zionist terrorist gang must be prosecuted."



