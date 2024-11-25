Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ben-Gvir criticizes potential Lebanon ceasefire, Yesh Atid calls him a 'TikTok clown'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the potential ceasefire with Lebanon in a Monday morning post to X/Twitter, calling any agreement "a big mistake" and a "missed opportunity to eradicate Hezbollah."

"I understand all the constraints and reasons, and it is still a grave mistake. You have to listen to the commanders fighting in the field, listen to the heads of the authorities. Specifically now, when Hezbollah is beaten and longs for a ceasefire, we cannot stop." 

In response to the post, the Yesh Atid Party's X/Twitter account commented, "You are the big mistake." 

"On your watch, the entire north of the country has been abandoned for over a year, and millions of Israelis have been living in protected areas. A failed minister who is unable to provide security for his citizens." 

Yesh Atid concluded by calling Ben-Gvir "A TikTok clown."

Kremlin says Trump circle talks of peace unlike Biden administration
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 11:01 AM
French far-right leader repeats threat to topple government after talks with PM Barnier
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 10:55 AM
Drone intrusion sirens sound in Nahariya, northern Israeli communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 10:13 AM
Trump seeks to remove transgender members of US military
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 09:38 AM
Iran may not be involved in murder of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan in UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 08:27 AM
Philippines Marcos says threat of assassination 'troubling'
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 07:15 AM
Russia says it downs seven Ukrainian missiles over Kursk region
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 06:16 AM
Uruguay's center-left secures presidential victory with 49%
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 05:31 AM
Australia PM plays down privacy fears of social media ban for children
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 04:58 AM
Russian forces capture British man fighting with Ukraine, RIA reports
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 03:55 AM
Ukraine's drone attack sparks industrial fire in Russia's Kaluga
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 01:29 AM
IDF announces military exercise to take place in Eilat area on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 10:41 PM
Iran Embassy in UAE rejects Iran's involvement in Rabbi's murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 10:07 PM
Communications Minister Karhi: High Court should be abolished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 09:36 PM
Body of Israeli murdered in UAE to be repatriated to Israel Monday
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 09:11 PM