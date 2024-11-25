Ben-Gvir criticizes potential Lebanon ceasefire, Yesh Atid calls him a 'TikTok clown'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the potential ceasefire with Lebanon in a Monday morning post to X/Twitter, calling any agreement "a big mistake" and a "missed opportunity to eradicate Hezbollah."

"I understand all the constraints and reasons, and it is still a grave mistake. You have to listen to the commanders fighting in the field, listen to the heads of the authorities. Specifically now, when Hezbollah is beaten and longs for a ceasefire, we cannot stop."

In response to the post, the Yesh Atid Party's X/Twitter account commented, "You are the big mistake."

הסכם עם לבנון הוא טעות גדולה. החמצה היסטורית של הזדמנות למגר את החיזבאללה. אני מבין את כל האילוצים והנימוקים, ועדיין מדובר בטעות חמורה. צריך להקשיב למפקדים הלוחמים בשטח, להקשיב לראשי הרשויות. דווקא כעת, כשחיזבאללה מוכה ומשתוקק להפסקת אש, אסור לעצור. כפי שהזהרתי בעבר בעזה אני… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) November 25, 2024

"On your watch, the entire north of the country has been abandoned for over a year, and millions of Israelis have been living in protected areas. A failed minister who is unable to provide security for his citizens."

Yesh Atid concluded by calling Ben-Gvir "A TikTok clown."