DM Katz to promote construction of fence on Israel-Jordan border to combat threats

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that he will intensively promote the construction of a fence on the Israel- Jordan border during a visit to the Central Command on Monday, according to Israeli media.

"We see a relentless and institutionalized Iranian effort to establish an eastern front against the State of Israel," he said.

"I have decided to intensively promote the construction of the fence on the eastern border between Israel and Jordan," he added, "We are going to do it very quickly."

"We cannot lose in this campaign against the establishment of the eastern front, and we will have to do root cause treatment in some places to prevent Judea and Samaria and the refugee camps from becoming a model for Gaza."

