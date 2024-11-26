Israel Air Force eliminates Hezbollah commander Ahmad Sabhi Hazima in Tyre

The Israeli air force struck and eliminated Hezbollah commander Ahmad Sabhi Hazima in the area of Tyre, Lebanon, the IDF reported on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the military, Hazima was the terror organization's coastal sector operations unit head and was responsible for advancing many terror attacks on northern Israel.

Before Israel's ground operation in Lebanon, Hazima reportedly planned infiltration attempts into Israel and was responsible for anti-tank missile attacks on communities in the North.

The Hezbollah commander, prior to his latest position, served as the deputy to the previous coastal sector operations unit head, who the IDF noted was eliminated earlier this month.

"This elimination further impairs the Hezbollah terrorist organization's ability to advance and carry out terrorist activities from southern Lebanon against Israeli civilians on the northern border," the military stated.