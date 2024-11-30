IDF strikes Hezbollah weapon smuggling infrastructure on Syrian border

Earlier today, the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike on military infrastructure sites adjacent to border crossings between Syria and Lebanon that were actively used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons from Syria into Lebanon, the military announced on Saturday.

The strike was conducted after identifying Hezbollah weapon smuggling from Syria into Lebanon after the ceasefire agreement went into effect, and as such, posing a threat to the State of Israel in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization, backed by the Syrian regime, uses civilian infrastructure sites to conduct terrorist activities and smuggle weapons used against the residents of Israel, the military said.

Hidden weapons in mosques

During IDF searches in southern Lebanon, soldiers located and confiscated weapons that were concealed in a mosque by Hezbollah terrorists, the military announced on Saturday. IDF soldiers discover Hezbollah weapons hidden in a mosque in southern Lebanon, November 30, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, over the past day, IDF soldiers have been operating to distance suspects from prohibited areas in southern Lebanon.

The IDF is deployed in southern Lebanon and will actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement, the military said.