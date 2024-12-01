Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF kills terrorists in southern Lebanon located near church who 'violated ceasefire agreement'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF killed several armed Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon that were located near a church, Israel's military said on Sunday evening.

It emphasized that the IDF operated in southern Lebanon to remove "threats to the State of Israel" that were "in violation" of Israel's ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

The eliminated terrorists were operatives in the Hezbollah Khiam ground defense, anti-tank missile, and artillery units, and shot at the troops from the church, the IDF said. 

It also noted that after the elimination of the terrorists, troops scanned the church area and located a tunnel shaft containing weapons. 

Egypt hosts Hamas in new Gaza ceasefire push
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 07:30 PM
Indictment to be filed against perpetrator of attack at Netanyahu's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 07:23 PM
French Defense Minister to arrive in Lebanon for ceasefire discussions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 07:13 PM
Syrian rebels offer Kurdish and Regime forces safe Aleppo withdrawal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 07:02 PM
Defense Minister Katz orders cancellation of draft for Eyal Nave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 06:13 PM
Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 06:05 PM
President Bashar al-Assad's Palace invaded by Syrian rebels
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 05:55 PM
Bezalel Smotrich undermining Israel Police with budget cuts, chief says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 03:43 PM
Syrian president Assad vows to defeat insurgents by force
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 02:59 PM
Syrian rebels take over Kuweires military airport in Aleppo area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 02:39 PM
UK maritime agency reports incident south of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 01:36 PM
Syria and Russia step up airstrikes on Syrian rebels, TASS says
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 01:08 PM
Turkey's foreign minister discussed Syria with Iraqi counterpart
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 12:52 PM
Jordan says events in Syria are a 'cause of concern'
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 12:44 PM
Aid delivery through Kerem Shalom halted after looting, Lazzarini says
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 12:42 PM