IDF kills terrorists in southern Lebanon located near church who 'violated ceasefire agreement'

The IDF killed several armed Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon that were located near a church, Israel's military said on Sunday evening.

It emphasized that the IDF operated in southern Lebanon to remove "threats to the State of Israel" that were "in violation" of Israel's ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

The eliminated terrorists were operatives in the Hezbollah Khiam ground defense, anti-tank missile, and artillery units, and shot at the troops from the church, the IDF said.

It also noted that after the elimination of the terrorists, troops scanned the church area and located a tunnel shaft containing weapons.