Deputy Chief of Staff Baram: IDF is operating on 'seven fronts,' expansion of ranks required

IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram said that Israel's military is currently operating on seven "impressive" fronts, but expanding the ranks will be required, the IDF shared his statement on Monday afternoon.

Baram made the statement while visiting all maneuvering divisions in the Gaza Strip on Sunday and held a situational assessment there.

"The IDF is operating on seven different fronts. The efforts of the troops are impressive, but the strain is evident, making the expansion of our ranks essential," he said.