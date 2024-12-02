Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Deputy Chief of Staff Baram: IDF is operating on 'seven fronts,' expansion of ranks required

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram said that Israel's military is currently operating on seven "impressive" fronts, but expanding the ranks will be required, the IDF shared his statement on Monday afternoon.

Baram made the statement while visiting all maneuvering divisions in the Gaza Strip on Sunday and held a situational assessment there. 

"The IDF is operating on seven different fronts. The efforts of the troops are impressive, but the strain is evident, making the expansion of our ranks essential," he said.

Turkey's Erdogan hopes instability in Syria will be solved w. agreement
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:22 PM
Syrian air defenses intercept drones over Homs, state media says
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:21 PM
Three killed and several wounded in fighting in Syria's Hama - state TV
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 05:48 PM
French government faces collapse
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 05:33 PM
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to back Assad in Syria for now
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 05:31 PM
Putin discussed Syria situation with Iran's Pezeshkian by phone
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:58 PM
Guinea stadium crush kills 56 people after disputed refereeing decision
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:44 PM
Norway to send F-35 fighter jets, air defense system to Poland
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:20 PM
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires from struggling chipmaker
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:10 PM
IDF rejects Yaalon's claims that the IDF is 'ethnic cleansing' Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 03:31 PM
Lebanon asks ceasefire committee to oblige Israel to stop breaches
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 03:28 PM
Lebanon's health ministry says one person killed in Israeli airstrike
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 01:27 PM
Hochstein: There are Israeli violations of Lebanon ceasefire agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 01:11 PM
Three charged in Sweden with preparation of IS-linked terrorist crime
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 12:43 PM
Major-General Eliezer Toledano announces intention to resign
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 12:07 PM