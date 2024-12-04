CENTCOM destroys weapon systems in Syria posing 'imminent threat' to forces

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed weapon systems in Syria that posed an "imminent threat" to the troops, the command announced on Wednesday.

CENTCOM Forces Destroy Imminent Threats to U.S. and Coalition Forces Near Military Support Site EuphratesThis morning, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed several weapon systems in the vicinity of Military Support Site Euphrates that included three… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 4, 2024

Among the weapons were "three truck mounted Multiple Rocket Launchers, a T-64 tank, an armored personnel carrier, and mortars," the statement noted, adding that "The self-defense strike occurred after the truck mounted Multiple Rocket Launcher, armored personnel carrier, and mortars were fired toward US forces."