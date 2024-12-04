Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to meet with Trump adviser Mike Waltz - report

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will meet with incoming National Security Advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, Mike Waltz, on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Dermer is expected to discuss efforts to secure a deal for the release of hostages, the war in Gaza, and the Iranian threat with Waltz.

Dermer on Monday met with current White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Their discussions focused on the war in Gaza, a hostage deal, and the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Dermer is not expected to meet with Trump during his visit to the US.