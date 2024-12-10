Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gallant meets with US Middle East envoy McGurk at White House

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 10, 2024 19:00

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant met with US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk at the White House, Gallant wrote in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday. 

"At the center of our discussion was the tangible possibility of a breakthrough on the issue of releasing the hostages in the near future," Gallant wrote.  

Initial report: Suspected terror ramming attack in Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 06:15 PM
Syria's political transition should lead to non-sectarian governance, Bl
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 06:05 PM
Turkey hits military supplies under Kurdish control in north Syria, secu
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 06:03 PM
Shin Bet chief, IDF Chief of Staff visit Cairo amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 05:59 PM
Germany arrests three suspected Islamist extremists over attack plot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 05:58 PM
US issues cyber-related sanctions targeting Chinese individual, entity
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 05:46 PM
Satellite imagery shows Russian navy ships anchored off Syrian coast
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 05:03 PM
Former hostage Judith Raanan meets with President-elect Donald Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 05:02 PM
Lebanon must not be refuge for Syrian officials, Lebanese party warns
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:59 PM
Whoever follows Assad's way will end up like Assad, Katz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 03:50 PM
Israel will strike Syria if new gov't acts against it, official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 03:30 PM
Stabbing attack in Karmiel police deemed suspected terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 03:16 PM
UN envoy warns against sending refugees back to Syria too soon
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:14 PM
FM Gideon Sa'ar: Attacks on Kurds must stop
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 02:36 PM
Mohamed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for gov't
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 02:23 PM