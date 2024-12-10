Gallant meets with US Middle East envoy McGurk at White House

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant met with US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk at the White House, Gallant wrote in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

סיימתי כעת פגישה חשובה בבית הלבן, עם ברט מקגרק, שליח נשיא ארה״ב למזרח התיכון.במרכז שיחתנו, עמדה האפשרות הממשית לפריצת דרך בנושא השבת החטופים בזמן הקרוב.הדגשתי בפני שליח הנשיא כי הימים הקרובים יהיו קריטיים עבור השבת החטופים וכי אני רואה במשימה זו חשיבות לאומית וערכית עליונה.… pic.twitter.com/QgTI6jdaBK — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) December 10, 2024

"At the center of our discussion was the tangible possibility of a breakthrough on the issue of releasing the hostages in the near future," Gallant wrote.