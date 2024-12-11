Second day of Netanyahu's corruption trial begins in Tel Aviv

The second day of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial began at the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

"Yesterday, we posted a video of me signing forms, and a claim was made: is this how forms are signed so carelessly? But it’s important to understand that the forms reach me after all the reviews and opinions, sometimes after processes that take years, when everything has already been thoroughly examined and decided," Netanyahu said with regard to a video published on Tuesday showing him singing documents.

With regard to a dinner he conducted with the Elovitch couple in December of 2012, the prime minister said, "There was a dinner where we got to know each other. We were among dozens of economists. It was the first time I sat across from him with his wife and my wife. On a personal level, we talked about family and children—that’s one clear topic. The other topic, which, of course, interested me greatly, was his business ventures in Japan, and I asked him many questions about it."

Netanyahu's Tuesday testimony

On Tuesday, on the first day of his trial focusing on Case 4000, Netanyahu said that this was a “chance to refute these ridiculous charges” against him.

"I waited eight years for this,” he said, "to say the truth as I remember." He called the charges "an ocean of absurdity."

Netanyahu criticized the timing of the trial while Israel is at war: "I am the prime minister, and I am managing a country and the IDF during a war." He said that he "thought the court could have balanced [his] time better than [making him] testify three times per week." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Tel Aviv District Court during his testimony in the trial against him, December 10, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

Netanyahu is the first sitting prime minister in Israeli history to testify in a public corruption trial.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.