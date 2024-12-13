Blinken discusses support for future of Syria in call with Turkish FM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the United States's support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition to an accountable and inclusive government, the US State Department announced on Friday.

Blinken reiterated calls for a Syrian government that respects human rights and fundamental freedoms for all the country's residents, regardless of their religious identity.

Blinken also discussed the urgent need to see a hostage-ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, the State Department added.