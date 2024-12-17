Amichai Chikli: Tucker Carlson is becoming leading platform for 'blood libel enthusiasts'

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli attacked conservative journalist Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night for recent interviews with controversial guests.

"Congratulations to Tucker Carlson for becoming the leading platform for fringe Holocaust deniers, conspiracy theorists, and blood libel enthusiasts who oppose the State of Israel," Chikli said on social media.

Carlson hosted Jeffrey Sachs on his Monday show, who claimed that the collapse of the Syrian regime last Sunday was orchestrated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a thirty-year campaign to remake the Middle East.

Israeli-driven foreign policy

Sachs claimed that US foreign policy was being driven by Israel, and America had gone to war with Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Sudan at Netanyahu's behest.

"The United States goes to war on his behalf," said Sachs.

Israel sought to establish a "greater Israel," according to Sachs, bringing down any government that supported Palestinians. Sachs claimed that the supposed "Greater Israel" project meant either controlling or annexing the West Bank, Gaza, and Golan Heights or in a more extreme version, seizing all the territory from the Nile to the Euphrates River.