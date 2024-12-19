Border Police officer indicted for illegal weapons offenses, DPI says

The Department for Police Investigations (DPI) filed an indictment against a Border Police officer for weapons-related offenses, a spokesperson for the DPI said on Thursday.

According to the indictment, the accused, Ahmed Samamara, a Border Police officer, contacted an IDF soldier in July 2023 through WhatsApp and requested to purchase 5.56mm ammunition for 15,000 shekels.

The indictment also said that the accused shot his firearm illegally on several occasions, including in the yard of his home and from a moving vehicle.

According to the DPI, the indictment charges the accused with conspiracy to commit a crime, firing a firearm, and reckless and negligent conduct with a weapon.