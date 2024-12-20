Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey's Erdogan says terrorist groups need to be eliminated for safe new Syria

By REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Islamic State and Kurdish PKK operatives and related groups need to be eliminated for a safe and stable new Syria to be established.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from a D-8 meeting in Egypt, Erdogan also told reporters that Turkey would support the new Syrian leadership in the fight against terrorist organizations.

He said he does not believe any power will continue to work with such groups in Syria anymore, in an apparent reference to the cooperation between the Kurdish YPG militia and the United States in northeastern Syria.

"Islamic State, the PKK, and its versions which threaten the survival of Syria need to be eradicated," he said.

IDF confiscates weapons, arrests four wanted people in West Bank op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2024 01:04 PM
UN human rights office to send team to Syria next week
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 12:52 PM
Large-scale refugee returns could overwhelm Syria - UN agency chief
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 11:34 AM
A 55-year-old man pronounced dead following violent incident in Negev
By MAARIV
12/20/2024 11:05 AM
Lapid asks police commissioner to not 'thwart' Tel Aviv demonstration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2024 10:23 AM
Bathing prohibited on Tel Aviv, Herzliya beaches due to pollution
By YUVAL BAGNO , MOSHE COHEN
12/20/2024 09:41 AM
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency, minister says
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 09:05 AM
Cabinet not presented with details on Yemen strikes, did not approve it
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2024 08:54 AM
Lawsuit alleges US failed to evacuate Palestinian Americans in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 05:09 AM
FAA banning drone flights over New Jersey, New York sites
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 04:58 AM
Iraqi foreign minister: 'ISIS is expanding its areas of control'
By MAARIV
12/20/2024 04:38 AM
Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 03:51 AM
Biden to meet with Pope Francis in January
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 01:06 AM
US troops in Syria are more than twice as many as stated
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 12:29 AM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Tulkarm terrorist network head in drone strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 09:42 PM