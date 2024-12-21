'Air defense is not impenetrable': IDF investigates failed interception of missile from Yemen

Following an initial investigation by the Air Force and the Home Front Command into the missile fired from Yemen early this morning, the incident is still under thorough review, the military announced on Saturday evening.

"Some of the lessons learned have already been implemented, both in the interception system and in the warning system," the statement noted.

Further details about the air defense and alert systems cannot be disclosed in order to protect sensitive information.

The statement emphasized: "Air defense is not impenetrable, and it is crucial to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command."