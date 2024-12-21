Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Air defense is not impenetrable': IDF investigates failed interception of missile from Yemen

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 21, 2024 15:39

Following an initial investigation by the Air Force and the Home Front Command into the missile fired from Yemen early this morning, the incident is still under thorough review, the military announced on Saturday evening.

"Some of the lessons learned have already been implemented, both in the interception system and in the warning system," the statement noted.

Further details about the air defense and alert systems cannot be disclosed in order to protect sensitive information.

The statement emphasized: "Air defense is not impenetrable, and it is crucial to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command."



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
IDF driver injured in car accident while on duty
By AVI ASHKENAZI
12/21/2024 06:04 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 05:57 PM
IAF intercepts drone near Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 02:59 PM
IDF establishes military positions in Quneitra government, Syria's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 02:40 PM
Ben-Gvir calls to return hostages by 'settling the entire Gaza Strip'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 02:00 PM
Syria's new rulers name Asaad al-Shibani as foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 01:25 PM
Movement of Houthi leaders restricted due to fear of Israeli retaliation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 01:11 PM
Islamist terrorists in northwest Pakistan kill 16 security personnel
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 01:04 PM
Iranian embassy staff member killed after Damascus shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 12:41 PM
20 Palestinians try to infiltrate Israel in West Bank, one killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 12:38 PM
Lebanese army takes control of PFLP command site in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 12:24 PM
Seven-year-old Palestinian child killed by landmine in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 11:39 AM
Ukraine says Russia attacked it with 113 drones overnight
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 10:01 AM
Guatemalan authorities rescue 160 children from Jewish Lev Tahor sect
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 03:46 AM
US State Dept imposes visa restrictions on multiple people in South Suda
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 03:15 AM