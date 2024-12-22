Indictment filed against two on suspicion of spying for Hezbollah

The State Attorney filed an indictment against two Jerusalem residents in their 30s on suspicion that they were in contact with, and had transferred information to, Hezbollah, Walla reported on Sunday.

The two were reportedly in contact with a woman named Dania via a WhatsApp group and continued to maintain communications with her even after they knew she worked for the terror group.

One of the suspects, Abd Al-Islam, transferred to her images of the vicinity of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the Caesarea area.

During a visit to Jenin, the suspect photographed himself with a weapon that belonged to an individual dubbed "Abu Harb."

The second suspect, Ta'ar Ali, transferred to Dania news articles regarding Israeli security. AN AERIAL view of the ever-growing Jerusalem, above the Yemin Moshe neighborhood. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The two were also requested to contact a senior intelligence official named "Al-Haj."

Nazareth resident arrested on similar charges

Last week, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police announced it had arrested a 19-year-old resident of Nazareth in November for transferring information to Hezbollah during the war.

The suspect, Mohammad Saadi, contacted Hezbollah multiple times in recent years and even expressed a desire to join the terrorist group, the organization added.

According to the Shin Bet and Israel Police, Saadi reached out to Hezbollah-affiliated network Al-Manar and offered to send various photos and videos, including those captured during the war.

Saadi also allegedly provided information about rocket crash locations, aircraft movement, and IDF positions.