Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party attempts to block proposed budget law

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The right-wing Otzma Yehudit party led by Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has attempted to block the proposed budget law on National Insurance payments in the Knesset's Labor and Welfare Committee, Walla reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The proposed law is expected to increase the payment rates for citizens as part of the convergence measures to fund the war.

According to the report, Ben-Gvir has demanded additional budgets for the Israel Police. However, it added that senior coalition members have said that Ben-Gvir admitted to them that he was frustrated because coalition leaders have not set a date to begin the process of dismissing Israel's attorney general.  



