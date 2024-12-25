IDF reports ramming attack at Gush Etzion Junction in West Bank

A report of a vehicle ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction was received by the IDF on Wednesday evening, Israel's military said.

It added that details regarding the attack would follow.

There have been no reports of casualties. However, one person was wounded lightly, Israeli media reported.

It also added that the car that initiated the ramming fled the scene. IDF soldiers are seen at the Gush Etzion Junction after thwarting a terrorist attack, on January 5, 2021. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Past Gush Etzion Junction terror attacks

Multiple terror attacks were carried out at the Gush Etzion Junction in the past.

Two weeks ago, a 12-year-old boy was shot and murdered at the El-Khader Junction in Gush Etzion.

This is a developing story.