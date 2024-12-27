Jerusalem Post
US: Early indications that Azerbaijan Airlines jet was possibly downed by Russian air defense

By REUTERS

The United States has seen early indications suggesting that the Azerbaijan Airlines jet that crashed in Kazakhstan this week was possibly brought down by Russian air defense systems, the White House said on Friday, adding that Washington had offered assistance to the investigation into the crash.

"We ... have seen some early indications that would certainly point to the possibility that this jet was brought down by Russian air defense systems," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on a call.

"There's an ongoing investigation right now," involving Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Kirby said. "We have offered our assistance to that investigation, should they need it."

