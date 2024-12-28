Hamas-run Gaza health min. claims IDF arrested Kamal Adwan hospital director

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claimed on Friday that IDF troops detained dozens of Kamal Adwan Hospital staff, including the hospital's director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safia.

The claim came after the IDF announced it was carrying out targeted operations in the hospital, which is a Hamas stronghold and the site of previous operations.

Officials from the Hamas health ministry confirmed to Reuters on Friday that they had ignored Israeli warnings on Thursday to evacuate the hospital.

The IDF announced on Friday that it had arranged a designated evacuation route for patients, staff, and civilians.