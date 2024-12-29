Jerusalem Post
Interpol issues arrest warrant for Lev Tahor fugitive accused of rape, human trafficking

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Lev Tahor cult member Jonathan Emmanuel Cardona Castillo, aged 23.

Cardona is accused of human trafficking, forced pregnancy, rape and sexual abuse of young members of Lev Tahor, forced marriage and child abuse.

Guatemala has also issued an arrest warrant against Cardona, who has been declared a fugitive.

Two weeks ago, 200 children, teenagers, and women were rescued from a Lev Tahor compound in Guatemala

Lev Tahor ("Pure Heart" in Hebrew) - a fundamentalist Jewish cult - has faced multiple allegations of kidnapping, child marriage, and physical abuse since it was founded in the 1980s.

