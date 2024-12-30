Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

WHO Director-General calls for ceasefire, stop attacks on hospitals

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, criticized Israel's operations in the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza in post on X/Twitter on Monday.

In the statement, he criticized various Israeli activities in the Gaza Strip, including how hospitals have "once again become battlegrounds" and Kamal Adwan Hospital ceasing service.

This follows IDF operations in Kamal Adwan Hospital over the weekend, in which IDF soldiers arrested over 200 suspected terrorists as part of an attempt to dismantle Hamas's hold of Jabalya.

Ghebreyesus was also present in Sana'a International Airport during the Israel Air Force strikes on Thursday.

Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Tuesday night
By GLOBES/TNS
12/30/2024 09:25 AM
El Al cancels flights to Moscow until end of March
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 09:10 AM
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 08:55 AM
Tel Aviv beaches closed over pollution concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 07:39 AM
IDF officer severely injured in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 06:26 AM
Biden directs January 9, 2025, as a national day of mourning for Carter
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 05:51 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines, GFZ says
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 05:08 AM
'Zionists must not sleep': Houthi terrorist posts in Hebrew
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 05:06 AM
South Korea jet pilot said there was a bird strike before crash
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 04:01 AM
IDF: Sirens along Gaza border false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 02:39 AM
Another Jeju Air jet experienced landing-gear issue Monday and returned
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 01:32 AM
PM Netanyahu's prostate surgery completed, transferred to recovery room
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/29/2024 10:07 PM
Biden offers US assistance to South Korea after plane crash
By REUTERS
12/29/2024 09:05 PM
IDF Chief Halevi: Northern residents must return home to win war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2024 08:23 PM
PM Netanyahu's prostate surgery at Hadassah Hospital begins
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/29/2024 07:52 PM