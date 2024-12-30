WHO Director-General calls for ceasefire, stop attacks on hospitals

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, criticized Israel's operations in the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza in post on X/Twitter on Monday.

Hospitals in #Gaza have once again become battlegrounds and the health system is under severe threat. Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern #Gaza is out of service — following the raid, forced patient and staff evacuation and the detention of its director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya two… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 30, 2024

In the statement, he criticized various Israeli activities in the Gaza Strip, including how hospitals have "once again become battlegrounds" and Kamal Adwan Hospital ceasing service.

This follows IDF operations in Kamal Adwan Hospital over the weekend, in which IDF soldiers arrested over 200 suspected terrorists as part of an attempt to dismantle Hamas's hold of Jabalya.

Ghebreyesus was also present in Sana'a International Airport during the Israel Air Force strikes on Thursday.