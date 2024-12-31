Houthis claim to 'hit' Jerusalem power station, Ben-Gurion Airport

The Iran-backed Houthi terror group in Yemen claimed on Tuesday morning that they "successfully hit" Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv and a power station in Jerusalem - despite the IAF intercepting the Houthi attack.

The terror group also claimed to have thwarted a US attack with an aerial launch.

The Houthis made their claims after the IDF announced the IAF had intercepted a Houthi missile before it reached Israeli territory late on Monday night. Sirens were sounded so civilians could seek shelter from potential shrapnel resulting from the interception.