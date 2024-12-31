Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Houthis claim to 'hit' Jerusalem power station, Ben-Gurion Airport

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Iran-backed Houthi terror group in Yemen claimed on Tuesday morning that they "successfully hit" Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv and a power station in Jerusalem - despite the IAF intercepting the Houthi attack.

The terror group also claimed to have thwarted a US attack with an aerial launch. 

The Houthis made their claims after the IDF announced the IAF had intercepted a Houthi missile before it reached Israeli territory late on Monday night. Sirens were sounded so civilians could seek shelter from potential shrapnel resulting from the interception.

Two-year-old among six injured in Bnei Brak building fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2024 09:55 AM
Iran appoints new representative to OPEC, SHANA says
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 09:50 AM
Russia launches attack on Kyiv, hits infrastructure in Ukraine's north
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 08:47 AM
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 02:37 AM
Iraq keen on returning diplomatic mission to Damascus, says foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 10:20 PM
Biden orders closure of US government agencies on Jan. 9 over Jimmy Carter's death
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 08:50 PM
IAF intercepts two rockets from Gaza as sirens sound on Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:47 PM
Sara Netanyahu has coronavirus, delaying return to Israel from Miami
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:38 PM
Too early to jump to conclusions over German Christmas market attack, minister says
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 08:18 PM
Hamas fires one rocket from central Gaza toward Kissufim, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:07 PM
MK Yitzhak Pindrus draws outrage over IDF casualties comment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 07:10 PM
UNSC convenes emergency session on Houthi attacks on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 05:19 PM
IDF Chief of Staff lights Hanukkah candles with injured soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 05:16 PM
Argentine judge rules charges against singer Liam Payne's manager
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 04:45 PM
Kuwaiti foreign minister, GCC secretary-general arrive in Syria
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 04:27 PM