Hamas, Israel have reached an impasse in hostage negotiations, Arab mediators tell WSJ - report

Despite new hopes for a deal and renewed talks, Hamas and Israel have hit an impasse, Arab mediators told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The Arab mediators said that a hostage-Gaza ceasefire deal is unlikely to be completed by the time United States President Joe Biden leaves office.

Hamas reportedly waived the possibility of discussions for a complete end to the war the terror group started until the later stages of a deal, instead focusing on a temporary ceasefire, the release of security prisoners from Israeli prisons, and an increase of aid entering Gaza.

The discussions centered around a 60 day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of 30 hostages which meet certain conditions, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Arab mediators also claimed Israel had refused to release some of the detainees requested by Hamas.

While the mediators did not specify which prisoners Israel had refused to release, reports throughout the war have suggested Hamas desires the release of Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti. Barghouti, former leader of the Tanzim, a militant faction of the Palestinian Fatah movement, was sentenced in 2004 by an Israeli court to five cumulative life sentences and 40 years in prison for terrorist acts in which five Israelis were murdered and many were injured. Balloons with images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the government are displayed as Israelis protest against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, amid the war in Gaza, on Dec. 21, 2024. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamas had rejected 12 of the 34 hostages requested for release by Israel - instead Hamas reportedly offered the release of 22 living hostages and 12 bodies.

Egyptian sources previously reported that Hamas refused 11 of the 34 called for by Israel, considering them to be soldiers.

Adding to the stagnating hostage discussions, sources previously told The Jerusalem Post that Hamas had failed to provide a list of living hostages - further complicating discussions.

Trump's return to the White House

While the Biden administration expressed optimism regarding the future of a hostage deal, the WSJ report indicates that any prospective deal would come under the presidency of Donald Trump and his pro-Israel administration.

Trump has repeatedly warned of "hell to pay" if Hamas continued to hold the abductees hostage.