Israel considering reduction in humanitarian aid to Gaza with start of Trump's term - report

Israel is considering a dramatic reduction in the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip following Trump's entry into the White House, according to a Friday N12 report.

Until now, Israel has distributed aid in accordance to the Biden administration's wishes, the report added, but that could change after the President-elect's inauguration.

"It is highly doubtful whether the amount of aid being brought into Gaza today will be similar to the amount that will come in under the Trump administration," N12 quoted a political source as saying. The source added that "if a decision is made to do so, it will be done in coordination with the new administration and with the understanding that if Gaza's situation does not change, Hamas will remain in power."