IDF eliminates PIJ commander who invaded Israel on October 7

Sa’ed Saeed Zaki Dahnoun, a company commander and deputy head of the rocket array in northern Gaza in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), was eliminated last week by the Givati Brigade, the IDF announced Sunday.

According to the IDF, Sa’ed participated in the October 7 massacre, as well as planned and led several ambushes against IDF troops.

In footage from the operation, Sa’ed and an additional terrorist are seen attempting to advance toward IDF troops using blankets as a cover.

Following Sa’ed's elimination, the second terrorist with him surrendered and was brought into Israel for questioning.

Once apprehended, an improvised explosive device carried by the two terrorists was located, the IDF announced.

IAF operations in Khan Yunis

An additional strike was conducted on Hamas terrorists who were operating in the humanitarian area in Khan Yunis, as well as a PIJ terrorist who was conducting terrorist attacks from the humanitarian area in Dier al-Balah.

The IDF reiterated its commitment to operate against terrorist organizations in defense of the citizens of Israel in its statement.