IDF announces fallen soldiers Matityahu Perel and Kanaoo Kasa, killed in the northern Gaza Strip

Staff Sergeants Matityahu Ya’akov Perel and Kanaoo Kasa were killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

St.-Sgt. Perel, 22, was from Bet El and St.-Sgt. Kasa, 22, was from Bet Shemesh, and both served in the 46th Armored Battalion in the 401st "Iron Trails" Brigade.

Both fell in the northern Gaza Strip, and a third unnamed soldier was also killed in the same incident.

A heavy explosive device was detonated against the fighters' tank while they were operating inside the Beit Hanun neighborhood of Gaza City and as a result of the huge explosion, the tank they were in caught fire.