New wildfire breaks out in LA's Hollywood Hills, fire chief says

A new wildfire broke out in scrubland in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills, LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a press conference on Wednesday, adding to five other blazes raging in Los Angeles county.

Fires that started on Tuesday have killed at least five people, destroying hundreds of homes and stretching firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit, as more than 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

Additionally, utility firm Edison announced that around 413,639 of its customers have been impacted by a power outage in Southern California as of 4 p.m. Pacific time as the multiple wildfires raged uncontrollably around Los Angeles.