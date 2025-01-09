Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

New wildfire breaks out in LA's Hollywood Hills, fire chief says

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 9, 2025 04:52

A new wildfire broke out in scrubland in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills, LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a press conference on Wednesday, adding to five other blazes raging in Los Angeles county.

Fires that started on Tuesday have killed at least five people, destroying hundreds of homes and stretching firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit, as more than 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

Additionally, utility firm Edison announced that around 413,639 of its customers have been impacted by a power outage in Southern California as of 4 p.m. Pacific time as the multiple wildfires raged uncontrollably around Los Angeles.

Biden cancels Italy trip to tackle California wildfires
By REUTERS
01/09/2025 05:27 AM
US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni Al-Luhayyah district
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2025 03:28 AM
Los Angeles wildfire economic loss estimates top $50 billion
By REUTERS
01/09/2025 02:32 AM
Supreme Court Justice Alito spoke to Trump on Tuesday, ABC News reports
By REUTERS
01/09/2025 12:57 AM
Hamas armed wing claims responsibility for Monday West Bank shooting, statement says
By REUTERS
01/09/2025 12:09 AM
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces says six fighters killed in Manbij
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 11:19 PM
US Capitol Police stop machete-armed man entering visitor center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 10:34 PM
IDF: From now on, nearly all soldiers to be blurred in media interviews
By AMIR BOHBOT
01/08/2025 10:32 PM
Gunshots heard near presidency in Chad capital N'Djamena
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 10:07 PM
Israel police arrest terror suspect in undercover operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 08:58 PM
Attorney-General seeks extension amid High Court case against Ben-Gvir
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/08/2025 08:14 PM
After US exemption, UN says more significant Syria sanctions work needed
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 05:26 PM
State of emergency in Russia's Engels after Ukrainian drone hit oil dep'
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 05:06 PM
Hezbollah candidate withdraws from Lebanon's presidential elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 05:05 PM
UAE puts 19 individuals and UK entities on terrorism list
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 04:47 PM