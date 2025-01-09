Young man dies after reportedly inhaling toxic gas

A 22-year-old man died after he reportedly inhaled toxic gas in a Bedouin community, Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) stated on Thursday evening.

The man was brought to MDA teams on Highway 25 near Dimona. MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and performed resuscitation efforts, after which the death of the young man was pronounced.

"The young man was brought to us unconscious and showing no signs of life. We provided medical treatment and performed resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately, his condition was critical, and we were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene," senior MDA medic Yonatan Ifargan said.