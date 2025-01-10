'Due to the Zionist aggression,' most Israeli hostages in north Gaza missing, Hamas says

Hamas has lost track of the majority of the hostages held in captivity in northern Gaza due to Israel's military activities in the area, a source in the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, told Qatari state-run media giant Al Jazeera on Friday.

"Most of the enemy's prisoners in the northern Gaza Brigade are now missing due to the Zionist aggression," the source told Al Jazeera.

Hamas has previously repeatedly stated that in order to compile a list of hostages it has been holding, it would need several days to at least a week a week, in order to locate them.

The Hamas official said that the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades had warned a number of times of the potentiality of hostages going missing in areas where the IDF was operating.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF are "fully responsible for the lives and fate of their prisoners," the source added. A masked person said to be Abu Obaida, the military spokesperson of Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, speaks commemorating the one year anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attack against Israel, at a location given as Gaza, in this screengrab from handout video released October 7, 2024. (credit: Hamas Armed Wing Media/Handout via REUTERS)

A message to the hostage families

Also on Friday, the terror organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad published a propaganda video directed at the hostages' families.

"To the families of the enemy prisoners," PIJ captioned the video in Hebrew and Arabic. The video featured clips of Netanyahu speaking to the hostages' families.

"Your leadership is killing your children with persistence and insistence," PIJ wrote in Hebrew and Arabic at the end of the video.