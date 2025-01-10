Eight wanted individuals arrested in Qabatiya in counterterrorism operation

Eight wanted individuals were arrested by the IDF in the Palestinian city Qabatiya in the northern West Bank in a counterterrorism operation, the military and the Shin Bet said in a joint statement on Friday night.

The joint operation between the IDF, Border Police, and the Shin Bet took about 12 hours, according to the statement.

Israeli forces also worked to map the homes of the three terrorists who carried out the attack that took place on Monday near the Palestinian village of al-Funduq, also in the northern West Bank. Monday's terrorist attack killed three Israeli civilians.